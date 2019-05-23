Tiger Woods Adds Memorial Tournament, US Open to His 2019 Golf Schedule

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will tune up for the 2019 U.S. Open at the house that Jack Nicklaus built.

On Thursday, Woods announced he will participate in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, prior to his pursuit of a second major championship of the year.

The U.S. Open takes place in Pebble Beach, while the Memorial is at the Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Woods' pursuit of Nicklaus' record 18 career major titles received a significant boost when he won the Masters earlier this year. It was his 15th career major championship and first since he won the 2008 U.S. Open—although he missed the cut entirely at the 2019 PGAChampionship that Brooks Koepka won.

The all-time great has a storied history at the Memorial Tournament, winning the event three years in a row from 1999-2001 when he was at his most dominant. He also won the event in 2009 and 2012 as a veteran.

Woods is a three-time U.S. Open champion (2000, 2002 and 2008) and won the tournament in 2000 when it was at Pebble Beach. He also tied for fourth place in 2010 when it was at Pebble Beach.

Winning two majors in one season is a tall task for the 43-year-old legend, but he has experienced plenty of success at Pebble Beach and will look to add to his resume at the storied course in June.