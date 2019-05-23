Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Thursday's Practice

Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Thursday's PracticeMay 23, 2019
World championship leader Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in first practice at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday as he recorded a lap of one minute, 12.106 seconds.
The Mercedes driver edged Red Bull's Max Verstappen into second by 0.059 seconds, while Valtteri Bottas finished third with 1:12.178.
On the headline weekend of the Formula One season, there were numerous tributes to Niki Lauda, who died earlier this week aged 70:
A remarkable man A remarkable life A remarkable career A look back at Niki Lauda's incredible F1 story https://t.co/jnZasp1mUX
Here are the standings for the session:
Mercedes have been dominant so far in 2019, registering one-twos in each of the first five races of the season.
And it was more of the same in the first half of Thursday's opening session as Hamilton and Bottas traded places at the top:
Halfway through #FP1 with everyone on soft tyres. @MercedesAMGF1 out in front with @ScuderiaFerrari close behind them. Nearest challenger was @Max33Verstappen but he’ just been toppled by @Anto_Giovinazzi @alfaromeoracing! 👏👏👏👏
However, with 20 minutes of the session remaining, and after going off at the Mirabeau corner, Verstappen found some pace to split the Mercedes as he moved into second.
There are few tracks where preparation is more important than Monaco, and where qualifying is so crucial given the difficulty of overtaking.
Mercedes and Red Bull will be satisfied with their work on Thursday morning, while Ferrari will be looking to improve in the afternoon after Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
McLaren will be less happy after Carlos Sainz was unable to even set a time:
Just before that, Sainz managed to sneak out of the pits with four seconds remaining to at least get one more lap of the circuit in. #F1
Meanwhile, a rare black flag—which means instant disqualification during a race—was issued to Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean:
Black flag for Magnussen and Grosjean. Haas say: "Telemetry and radio issue - we can’t communicate with drivers. FIA stepped in so we could get cars back to pits as pit board’s weren’t doing the business." https://t.co/zBLCpZFy5c
They were able to get back out after the issue was resolved but will be ruing the missed track time, which is so crucial at Monaco.
