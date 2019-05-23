Suns Center Richaun Holmes Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charge

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns big man Richaun Holmes and former Brooklyn Nets swingman James Webb III were arrested Wednesday night in Miami on a charge of misdemeanor possession of cannabis.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported the news, noting Holmes was pulled over prior to the arrest.

Each player posted bond after they spent a brief time in jail on Wednesday.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane shared Holmes' mugshot and additional details:

Holmes entered the league as a second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015 NBA draft and played three seasons in the City of Brotherly Love before he was traded to Phoenix. He appeared in a career-high 70 games in 2018-19 for the Suns and averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a night while being used primarily as a backup to rookie Deandre Ayton.

Webb appeared in 10 games during the 2017-18 campaign for the Nets and averaged just 1.6 points a night.