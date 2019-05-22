NCAA Women's Golf Championships 2019: Duke Wins Title in Sudden-Death Playoff

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2019 women's golf national championship could not have concluded in a more exciting fashion.

After Duke and Wake Forest each took two matches apiece, everything came down to the Blue Devils' Miranda Wang and the Demon Deacons' Lauren Bagnoli.

In the end, Wang parred the 20th hole of their matchup to give Duke a national championship in a 3-2 win over their ACC rival. This is the Blue Devils' first national championship since 2014 and their seventh overall.

Duke's victory can be credited in large part to Jarvee Boonchant's upset victory over Jennifer Kupcho, who is the world's top amateur golfer. Boonchant managed to eke out a one-up victory by defeating Kupcho on their 19th hole. She previously trailed in the match on the back nine but took holes Nos. 15 and 17 before dropping 18 to send it to extras.

Wake Forest's two victories were a 1-up victory by Emilia Migliaccio over Gina Kim and Siyun Liu's sneaking by Virginia Elena Carta on the 20th hole.

According to NCAA.com, this is the first time three matchups have gone to extra holes in a single match in NCAA tournament history.

Wake Forest will walk away from the match wondering what could have been; the Deacons led on four of the five scorecards at one point on the back nine.