NBA Finals 2019: Early Odds, Schedule as Warriors Await Bucks vs. Raptors

There's something to be said about the resilience that the Golden State Warriors have shown in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

When their best player, Kevin Durant, went down with a calf injury in the latter part of Game 5 in the second round, they banded together and still found a way to not only win a tough series against the Houston Rockets but to deliver a four-game sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers to advance to the NBA Finals for an unprecedented fifth straight season.

With no KD, a lot of experts counted them out. Going into a potential close-out game against Houston on the road, they were 7.5-point underdogs for the first time in the Steve Kerr era. But they won that game in convincing fashion thanks to the elevated play of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the rest of the team, including those who saw very little action earlier in the postseason.

They brought their "strength in numbers" ethos to life and have many of the same experts who counted them out wondering whether they can win the whole thing even if Durant doesn't play in the Finals.

As they wait for the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors (series tied 2-2), they have extended time to rest and recuperate, which could mean that KD, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala have a chance to return to the court from injuries to help the team complete a historic three-peat.

Here's the early odds and schedule for the Finals as the Warriors await the outcome of the battle in the East.

Early Championship Odds

Golden State Warriors: -225 (wager $225 to win $100)

Milwaukee Bucks: +250 (wager $100 to win $250)

Toronto Raptors: +1,000

Per VegasInsider.

NBA Finals Schedule

Both the Bucks and the Raptors own the top two regular-season records of the three teams remaining in the playoffs, so the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will have the home-court advantage in the NBA Finals when they face the Warriors.

Golden State at East winner (Game 1): Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Golden State at East winner (Game 2): Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC

East winner at Golden State (Game 3): Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. on ABC

East winner at Golden State (Game 4): Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Golden State at East winner (Game 5, if necessary): Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on ABC

East winner at Golden State (Game 6, if necessary): Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Golden State at East winner (Game 7, if necessary): Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC

All Times ET.

Bucks vs. Raptors

When the Bucks went up 2-0 against the Raptors, it looked like the series was over and the former was a virtual lock to come out of the East.

But Toronto, led by Kawhi Leonard, put up a fight, winning the next two games on their home court.

It was just the second time this year that Milwaukee had lost back-to-back games.

The Raptors made it a series and may have also laid out the defensive blueprint for stopping MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Leonard dug down deep and disrupted Antetokounmpo's offensive flow, and that allowed Toronto to rally.

But for Game 5, the series shifts back to the Bucks' home court, where they hold a 39-9 record (best in the NBA). What's more, they haven't lost three in a row all season.

The Raptors had some success with stopping the Greek Freak from being effective in Games 3 and 4, but he will more than likely make the necessary adjustments and play to his strengths back in Milwaukee.

Additionally, the Bucks' role players will play much better at home.

Prediction: Look for Milwaukee to take a 3-2 lead Thursday night.

NBA Finals schedule courtesy of NBA.com.