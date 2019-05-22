Video: Kyle Korver Reveals Nets Traded Him for Cash Used to Buy Copy Machine

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Professional athletes are typically traded for other players, draft picks and/or cash considerations, but world-class pros are also occasionally dealt for inanimate objects. For instance, Bleacher Report's Danny Knobler reported in 2015 that former MLB pitcher Tim Fortugno was once traded for a package that included 12 dozen baseballs.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Kyle Korver can add his name to that list of athletes.

In a commencement speech for his alma mater, Creighton University, he revealed that the New Jersey Nets sold his rights to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for money they partially used to buy a copy machine:

Korver said the cash (which Chris Vivamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported was $125,000) was also used for the Nets' 2003 summer-league team's entry fee.

The Nets picked Korver 51st overall in 2003 but dealt him to the 76ers before the day ended. New Jersey regretted that one, as Korver has made 42.9 percent of his three-pointers over a 16-year career that includes one All-Star nod and two NBA Finals appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for the copy machine, Korver said it broke a few years ago. But in fairness to the copy machine, it was one of the most consistent performers on a franchise that hasn't won more than 49 games since 2001-02.

Both sides are doing well 16 years after the trade. The Nets have a bright future after a 14-win improvement vaulted them into the playoffs, and Korver is still going strong at age 38 after averaging 9.1 points per game across 54 games for the Jazz this past season.

The copy machine may not have proved as valuable as Korver, but at least it had a good run.