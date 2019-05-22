Gerald McCoy Rumors: Colts Interested in Pursuing Former Buccaneers DT

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Gerald McCoy's late entry into free agency may not be a bad thing, with one playoff contender reportedly interested in the six-time Pro Bowler.

Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59, the Indianapolis Colts have "a level of interest" in adding McCoy to their rotation of defensive linemen.

McCoy and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a mutual parting of ways on Tuesday. The 31-year-old spent the past nine seasons with the Bucs after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2010.

Prior to leaving, McCoy skipped all of Tampa Bay's offseason workouts amid a contract dispute. He had three years and $33.4 million remaining on his deal, but there was no guaranteed money left for the Bucs to pay out.

The Colts are trending in the right direction coming off a playoff appearance in 2018. They had a terrific rookie class, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson.

Indianapolis' defensive line already includes Denico Autry, Jabaal Sheard and Tyquan Lewis. Adding McCoy to the mix would give that group a proven veteran who has recorded at least six sacks in each of the past six seasons.