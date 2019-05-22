East Lansing HS Coach Ed Outslay Dies at Age 67 After Throwing Batting Practice

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

An assistant baseball coach in East Lansing, Michigan, died after throwing his team's batting practice prior to a game, according to Eric Lacy of the Lansing State Journal.

Ed Outslay collapsed before East Lansing High School's game against Pewamo-Westphalia. East Lansing head coach Mark Pendred performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. Paramedics continued to attend to Outslay, but he was declared dead at a local hospital.

East Lansing's players and coaches weren't informed of Outslay's death until after their 4-3 defeat to Pewamo-Westphalia.

In addition to coaching East Lansing, Outslay was an endowed professor of taxation at Michigan State University.

Lacy noted Outslay was a recipient of the AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2003. The 67-year-old was a volunteer assistant under Pendred for 23 seasons.