East Lansing HS Coach Ed Outslay Dies at Age 67 After Throwing Batting Practice

East Lansing HS Coach Ed Outslay Dies at Age 67 After Throwing Batting PracticeMay 22, 2019
An assistant baseball coach in East Lansing, Michigan, died after throwing his team's batting practice prior to a game, according to Eric Lacy of the Lansing State Journal.
Ed Outslay collapsed before East Lansing High School's game against Pewamo-Westphalia. East Lansing head coach Mark Pendred performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. Paramedics continued to attend to Outslay, but he was declared dead at a local hospital.
East Lansing's players and coaches weren't informed of Outslay's death until after their 4-3 defeat to Pewamo-Westphalia.
In addition to coaching East Lansing, Outslay was an endowed professor of taxation at Michigan State University.
MSU Broad College of Business @MSUBroadCollege
The Broad College says farewell to a beloved friend and mentor, Ed Outslay, Deloitte/Michael Licata Endowed Professor of Taxation, who passed away yesterday. Take a moment to remember Ed with us, https://t.co/Nlui5xiBnp, and share your memories with your fellow Broad Spartans. https://t.co/9UPZ7eFjzT
Lacy noted Outslay was a recipient of the AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2003. The 67-year-old was a volunteer assistant under Pendred for 23 seasons.
