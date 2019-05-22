East Lansing HS Coach Ed Outslay Dies at Age 67 After Throwing Batting Practice

May 22, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: A detail of official major league baseballs are seen in a bucket during batting practice between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 13, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)
Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

An assistant baseball coach in East Lansing, Michigan, died after throwing his team's batting practice prior to a game, according to Eric Lacy of the Lansing State Journal.

Ed Outslay collapsed before East Lansing High School's game against Pewamo-Westphalia. East Lansing head coach Mark Pendred performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. Paramedics continued to attend to Outslay, but he was declared dead at a local hospital.

East Lansing's players and coaches weren't informed of Outslay's death until after their 4-3 defeat to Pewamo-Westphalia.

In addition to coaching East Lansing, Outslay was an endowed professor of taxation at Michigan State University.

Lacy noted Outslay was a recipient of the AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2003. The 67-year-old was a volunteer assistant under Pendred for 23 seasons.

