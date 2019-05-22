NFL Won't Interfere with Tyreek Hill Investigation; Child Is League's Priority

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday that the league will not interfere with the ongoing investigation into allegations Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill abused his son.

"We will not interfere with that. The priority here is the young child," Goodell said.

Goodell added the NFL plans to meet with Hill "as soon as possible," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office is currently investigating Hill for acts of abuse against his son, including breaking his arm. The investigation was initially closed but was then reopened after KCTV obtained audio of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing the matter. Espinal's heard on tape saying their son says "daddy did it" in regards to breaking his arm, and she accuses Hill of punching their son in the chest.

Hill also told Espinal "you need to be terrified of me too, b---h" in the recording.

In a four-page letter sent to the NFL earlier this month, an attorney representing Hill denied all allegations of abuse on his client's behalf.

"He categorically denies he has ever 'punched' his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline," N. Trey Pettlon wrote, per ESPN. "He also denies that he has ever grabbed his sons arms and pulled them aside to strike him. There have been occasions when Tyreek has tapped his son gently on the chest with his fingers, while his son was crying and said, 'man up, buddy' or 'don’t cry, my man.'"

The investigation remains ongoing, and there have been no criminal charges filed. Even if Hill is ultimately not charged with a crime, the NFL could still punish him under its personal conduct policy. It's likely the NFL will conduct an investigation of its own following criminal proceedings.

The Chiefs have suspended Hill from all team activities, pending the results of the case.