Living with a Rare Disease Hasn't Stopped This Baller from Draining Buckets

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 22, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

Living with a rare disease hasn't stopped 20-year-old William Gates from knocking down shots. He posts videos of himself draining threes for his 50,000-plus Instagram followers.

Watch the video above for more about how Gates doesn't let a disease, or anything else, get in his way.

                  

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Russ Is Exactly What the NFL Needs Right Now

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Russ Is Exactly What the NFL Needs Right Now

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Latest NBA Rumors 🤔

    ❓Who wants Kyrie? 🙅‍♂️ Pels keeping AD? 😍 Knicks 'enamored' with Culver?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    BS Meter on Latest NBA Rumors 🤔

    ❓Who wants Kyrie? 🙅‍♂️ Pels keeping AD? 😍 Knicks 'enamored' with Culver?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Backfield Depth

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Every Team's Backfield Depth

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MLB's Worst Early Contract Busts

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking MLB's Worst Early Contract Busts

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report