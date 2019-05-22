SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After the opening day of the 2019 SEC baseball tournament saw four teams avoid elimination in the first round, Wednesday brought the conference's heavy hitters into the action.

Some of the pressure is off today with the double-elimination format, though a win today can go a long way toward improving seeding when the NCAA tournament field is announced on Monday.

Below are the results and recaps from all four second-round games in the SEC tournament.

2019 SEC Tournament Bracket

2019 SEC Tournament Scores - May 22

No. 3 Georgia def. No. 6 Texas A&M: 2-0

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Mississippi: 2 p.m. ET

No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 8 Auburn: 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 5 LSU: 9 p.m. ET

No. 3 Georgia 2, No. 6 Texas A&M 0

Cam Shepherd ended a scoreless pitching duel with a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Georgia a 2-0 win over Texas A&M.

Both pitching staffs put their best foot forward in this matchup. The two teams combined for just five hits with 12 strikeouts. Aggies starter Chris Weber had his longest outing of the season, throwing 7.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed.

Tim Elliott nearly matched Weber pitch for pitch, giving up two hits over 5.1 innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

Texas A&M had an opportunity to break through in the top of the sixth inning. Bryce Blaum and Mikey Hoehner walked to lead off the frame. After Cam Blake's sacrifice bunt, Hunter Coleman was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.

Georgia called on lefty reliever Justin Glover, who put an end to the inning by getting Zach DeLoach to ground into a double play.

The win could serve as a huge confidence booster for the Bulldogs, who entered Wednesday with eight straight losses in the SEC tournament dating back to 2011.