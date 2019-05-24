Indy 500 2019: Weekend Race Schedule, TV Coverage and More

Indy 500 2019: Weekend Race Schedule, TV Coverage and MoreMay 24, 2019
NBC will have wall-to-wall coverage of the 2019 Indy 500 on Sunday, the crown jewel of this year's IndyCar Series.
The 103rd running of the race will be the first on an oval track this season and that sixth race on the calendar. Josef Newgarden will start the race as the Series points leader, and he sits eight points ahead of Scott Dixon.
NBCSN will start its broadcast at 9 a.m. ET, while NBC will follow suit at 11 a.m. ET. The race start is scheduled for around 12 p.m., and live streams can be found by clicking here.
Here is a look at the starting grid, per Rob Connett of 93 WIBC:
Rob Connett @RobConnett1
Starting Grid for the #Indy500 Pagenaud/Carpenter/Pigot Jones/Herta/Power Bourdais/Newgarden/Rossi Andretti/Daly/Castroneves Ericsson/Sato/Davison Kanaan/Rahal/Dixon Servia/Kimball/Hildebrand HunterReay/Ferrucci/Leist Harvey/King/Hanley Veach/Rosenqvist/Mann Karam/Hinch/Kaiser
McLaren's Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for the race, ruining his chances of becoming the second man to win the Triple Crown. He also tried in 2017, retiring during the race because of mechanical problems. Graham Hill remains the only driver to complete the Triple Crown of the Indy 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix.
Mobil 1 The Grid @Mobil1TheGrid
To Be An Indy 500 Winner – Tony Kanaan, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Scott Dixon and Marco Andretti look ahead to the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. https://t.co/qL082xpnSl #Indy500 @IndyCar @IMS @TonyKanaan @ScottDixon9 @HinchTown @MarcoAndretti @RyanHunterReay https://t.co/G4AXTCHKZH
Simon Pagenaud was the fastest man in qualifying, edging Ed Carpenter and Spencer Pigot with an average speed of 229.992 mph.
The Frenchman is coming off a win in the Indianapolis Grand Prix, and that has taken him up to fourth place in the standings.
Pagenaud knows full well race conditions will be different than those in qualifying, however:
IndyCar on NBC @IndyCaronNBC
"The car is really phenomenal." #Indy500 pole-sitter @SimonPagenaud was fastest in Monday's practice session, but said on #INDYCARLIVE, which airs every day this week at 6PM ET on NBCSN, he expects the track conditions on race day on @NBC to be a little different. #MustBeMay https://t.co/Dr2s9QT99H
No one has won the Indy 500 more than Team Penske, with 17 wins in total. Last year's winner, Will Power, also came from the stable after two straight years of Andretti winners.
Power took pole position in the two first races of the season but is without a race win. He's sixth in the overall standings, with his best result a third-placed finish in the opening round of the season, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Helio Castroneves is the only active driver with multiple Indy 500 titles under his belt, winning the race three times. His most recent triumph came in 2009, but he went close in 2014 and 2017, finishing in second place on both occasions.
The Brazilian will have his former chief mechanic, Rick Rinaman, with him in the garage:
NTT IndyCar Series @IndyCar
“This is a geriatric team” @h3lio said. “The good old boys are back in town.” 😂 With the help of some @Team_Penske veterans, Castroneves chases #Indy500 win No. 4 this weekend: https://t.co/Tlvic8PqWL #INDYCAR // #ThisIsMay
Dixon, Power, Tony Canaan, Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay are the other active drivers to have won the race.
