Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth: Breaking Down Salary, Shoe Contract and More

Giannis Antetokounmpo does a little bit of everything for the Milwaukee Bucks, and he's also beginning to have a larger presence off the court.

Over the last few seasons, the Greek Freak has vaulted himself into superstardom. He's earned three straight All-Star nods, a pair of All-NBA appearances and the Most Improved Player award along the way. He may soon add an MVP award to his mantel, too.

As a result, Antetokounmpo is landing more lucrative contracts for both his basketball and brand value.

Contract and Net Worth

The 15th overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft, Antetokounmpo earned approximately $8.6 million on his four-year rookie deal.

His next contract netted far more.

In September 2016, Antetokounmpo signed a four-year, $100 million extension that runs through the 2020-21 campaign. He received $24.2 million this season, and he'll earn $25.8 million and $27.5 million over the ensuing two years, respectively, according to HoopsHype.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 24-year-old's current net worth is $40 million. And he's only getting started.

In the likely event Antetokounmpo qualifies for a supermax contract that will begin in July 2021, he could earn more than $40 million annually.

Shoe Contract and Endorsements

Before Antetokounmpo even reached the NBA, he signed a shoe deal with Nike. Sounds great, right?

Well, it was worth $25,000 per year and featured a $5,000 signing bonus.

In November 2017, he signed a new contract with Nike. Before he reached that agreement, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reported the deal could bring in somewhere between $7-10 million annually. According to Forbes, Antetokounmpo received an estimated $9 million in the first year of his new Nike contract, and he has a signature shoe debuting later this year.

Antetokounmpo has become a prominent figure for several companies, including Hulu and Metro by T-Mobile.

He has also appeared in commercials for Nike, BMO Harris, Aegean Airlines and Milko. Other sponsors include JBL, Tissot, Kronos Food and Chinese television manufacturer TCL Corp.

Expect Antetokounmpo to continue expanding his public brand as he enters the prime of his career.

Community Engagement and Philanthropy

Antetokounmpo has participated in multiple Make-A-Wish specials, and he partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods to provide a shopping spree for children from a local Boys & Girls Club.

He also traveled to Manila, the capital of the Phillippines, for a charity event in which the proceeds went to Makati Science High School.

Antetokounmpo serves as an international ambassador for The Hellenic Initiative, a group that provides support to families who are hit hardest by the Greek economic crisis.

In May 2019, Antetokounmpo agreed to fund construction of a basketball court to support a "fire-ravaged area" outside Athens, Greece, according to the Associated Press.

