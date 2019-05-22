Titans QB Marcus Mariota Says 'Let It Ride' Entering Final Year of Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is entering the final season of his rookie contract, but he doesn't seem too bothered by not having an extension in place.

His mentality?

"Let it ride," Mariota told reporters Tuesday, per the Associated Press. "I mean, no matter what still I get to come out here. I get to play a game that I love, and I'm going to make the most of it."

                                   

