Ja Morant Names His Dream Starting 5 | "Take It There" with Taylor Rooks S1E7

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

KD or Bron at the 3? Former Murray State point guard Ja Morant put together a solid squad when naming his fantasy starting lineup.   

The projected No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft also dished on calling himself “Point God," modeling his game after Russell Westbrook and playing with Zion Williamson in AAU on a new Take It There with Taylor Rooks.

Related

    Raptors Can Reach the Finals with Kawhi Hurt

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Can Reach the Finals with Kawhi Hurt

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Remember the Blazers Before Your Team Blows It Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Remember the Blazers Before Your Team Blows It Up

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Latest NBA Rumors 🤔

    ❓Who wants Kyrie? 🙅‍♂️ Pels keeping AD? 😍 Knicks 'enamored' with Culver?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BS Meter on Latest NBA Rumors 🤔

    ❓Who wants Kyrie? 🙅‍♂️ Pels keeping AD? 😍 Knicks 'enamored' with Culver?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Worst Max Deals in NBA History

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Worst Max Deals in NBA History

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report