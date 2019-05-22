Thorgan Hazard Signs for Borussia Dortmund on 5-Year Contract

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard on a five-year contract.

Hazard, 26, joined Die Fohlen from Chelsea in 2015 but will hope to improve his Bundesliga title aspirations at Dortmund. The club announced the forward's arrival on Wednesday:

The younger brother of Chelsea superstar Eden, Hazard is capable of playing off either left or right flank, and he impressed with a balanced spread of 10 goals and 10 assists in 33 Bundesliga outings this term.

It's not a great surprise that interest in Hazard was high after another season impressing in the Bundesliga, while Gladbach were also under pressure to sell as he entered the final year on his deal with them.

They posted a tribute to the player after his transfer was confirmed:

Hazard will look to make up for the loss of United States international Christian Pulisic, who agreed a £58 million transfer to Chelsea in the winter.

Per WhoScored.com, Hazard was in rare company this season when it came to his productivity:

Monchengladbach finished fifth in the Bundesliga this season to qualify for next term's UEFA Europa League group stage. Dortmund, on the other hand, finished a close second to Bayern and will compete in the UEFA Champions League for a third season in a row.

Hazard will return to Europe's elite competition after missing out in each of the last two campaigns. The Black and Yellows will be hoping his encouraging evolution in Germany continues as he approaches his prime years.

Dortmund have already signed Germany left-back Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim, while Bild (h/t TalkSport) reported Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt could also join.

German football writer Manuel Veth spoke highly of the club's early summer business:

Dortmund will tour the United States in their 2019-20 pre-season, and Hazard's first appearance for the club could come in their trip to face the Seattle Sounders in Washington on July 18.