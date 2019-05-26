Trades to Replace the NBA's 10 Worst Starters

0 of 10

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

From the world-beating Golden State Warriors to the willingly beaten New York Knicks, every NBA team has a weak link in their first five.

That said, these soft spots in the starting group aren't all created equally.

Some are youngsters promoted too quickly and forced to learn on the job. Others might be temporary replacements for injured regulars.

Those groups have excuses. The 10 worst starters we've selected do not.

To get beyond the growing pains, 2018-19's rookies and sophomores are excluded. To control for temporary assignments, players must have made 40-plus starts. To narrow the list to potential trade candidates, only those with at least partially guaranteed contracts for next season are considered.

These 10 players are ranked from worse to worst by a combination of advanced stats, on-court impact and the always trusty eye test. Then, each gets hypothetically sent away from his current squad through a realistic trade.