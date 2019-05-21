TMZ: Boxer Daniel Franco Sues Jay-Z, Roc Nation Sports over Brain Injuries

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Former professional boxer Daniel Franco, who was represented by Roc Nation Sports, said in a lawsuit against his former agency and its co-founder Jay-Z he was forced to fight three times in 79 days despite illness and injury, per TMZ Sports.

The 27-year-old featherweight, who retired with a 16-2-3 record, "believes he suffered two skull fractures and a brain bleed" before the third bout, which took place on June 10, 2017. He also says that Roc Nation forced him to fight in March 2017 despite losing three weeks of training due to the flu.

In June, he lost via knockout to Jose Haro in his final professional bout and said that he suffered a brain hemorrhage and went into a coma. He also said that he currently has "severe neurological and cognitive issues," per TMZ Sports, and that he must now wear a helmet to protect his brain.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.