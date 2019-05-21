49ers' Top Draft Pick Nick Bosa Seen Limping After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick Bosa suffered a hamstring injury during practice Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch, Shanahan was unable to provide further specifics regarding the injury.

Shanahan added that Bosa was practicing with the second-team defense in one-on-one drills when he was hurt, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Bosa had a slight limp as he remained on the field.

The 49ers selected Bosa with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft to strengthen a pass-rushing unit that finished 18th in adjusted sack rate in 2018, per Football Outsiders. In 29 career appearances for Ohio State, Bosa had 77 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

A core muscle injury limited the former Buckeyes star to three games a season ago. The good news for San Francisco is that his latest issue (hamstring) isn't a flare-up of that injury.

The 49ers will take every precaution with Bosa's health, especially at this point in the offseason. Having him available for organized team activities would be ideal, but mandatory minicamp in June and training camp later in the summer is more important.

But after a year in which Jimmy Garoppolo and Jerick McKinnon were both lost for the season, some fans might wonder whether the team will be similarly cursed in 2019.