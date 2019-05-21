Keith Thurman Vows to End Manny Pacquiao's Boxing Career in July 20 Fight

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Keith Thurman never got to fight Floyd Mayweather the way he wanted. But now that he's getting a chance to fight his other idol, Thurman is vowing to end Manny Pacquiao's career.

"Years ago I wanted Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Floyd's gone, Manny is here and I'm ready to challenge a legend," Thurman said, per Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene. "Come July 20, he will disappear. He's a legend and will always be remembered in the sport. But I'm going to do to Manny Pacquiao what he did to Oscar de la Hoya.



"Oscar de la Hoya never fought again after he fought Pacquiao...and Manny Pacquiao will never fight again after he faces me."

Thurman, 30, holds a 29-0 (1) record coming into his July 20 bout with Pacquiao. He is coming off a majority decision win over Josesito Lopez in January. It was his first bout in nearly two years after suffering an elbow injury that required surgery.

Pacquaio, 40, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner in January. He's won four of his five fights since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015, with his only loss being a controversial decision against Jeff Horn.

"On July 20 he's going night night," Thurman said. "Come July 21, there won't be any talk of a rematch. Even though there's a rematch clause in the contract he's not gonna want it.

"This will be Manny Pacquiao's last fight. In the welterweight division, the legendary Floyd Mayweather is gone. The legendary Manny Pacquiao, he is still here. Come July 20 he will be in the ring. Come July 21, mark my words he will be gone."

There was talk of Pacquiao retiring after the fight against Broner due to an eye injury. He has walked away from the sport before, most notably before returning to fight Timothy Bradley for a third time in 2016.