Hockey World Championship 2019 Results: Canada, Russia Win in Tuesday Group Play

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Tuesday was the final day of group play at the Hockey World Championships in Slovakia, and while all eight quarterfinal teams were already decided coming into the day, the matchups between the United States and Canada in Group A and Russia and Sweden in Group B still had major implications for seedings.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and highlights.

Canada def. United States, 3-0

The Canadians clinched the top spot in Group A on Tuesday, defeating the United States 3-0.

The loss dropped the Americans to fourth in the group, meaning they'll face Russia in their first quarterfinal. Canada finished the group stage with 18 points, while the United States managed 14 points in total.

Goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jared McCann and Kyle Turris gave the Canadians the crucial win, while Matt Murray stopped all 28 of the United States' shots.

With the victory, Canada is set to face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Other matchups will feature Finland vs. Sweden and the Czech Republic vs. Germany.

Russia def. Sweden, 7-4

The Russians didn't mess around on Tuesday, blowing out Sweden 7-4 in a game that gave them the top spot in Group B play.

Russia tied with the Czech Republic in total points (18) but held the head-to-head-tiebreaker after beating the Czechs earlier in the tournament.

Sweden had their chances, outshooting the Russians 37-34, but Russian goalie Andrei Vasilevski came away with 33 saves in the win. Seven different players scored for the Russians, led by Evgeni Malkin's (goal and assist) and Alex Ovechkin.

William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each scored a goal and an assist for Sweden.

Slovakia def. Denmark, 2-1 (OT)

Slovakia ended its Hockey World Championships on a positive note Tuesday, beating Denmark 2-1 in a game that went to a penalty shootout.

Michal Kristof was the hero, scoring the game-winning goal in the shootout, while goalie Denis Godla saved all four of Denmark's attempts. Ladislav Nagy also beat Danish goalie Sebastian Dahm.

Martin Marincin scored Slovakia's lone goal in regulation, while Mikkel Boedker scored Denmark's only goal.

The victory ensured Slovakia will finish in fifth place in Group A with 11 points, while Denmark finished in sixth on just six points.

Latvia def. Norway, 4-1

In the battle for fifth place in Group B, Latvia came out on top.

Led by Miks Indrasis' goal and two assists, the Latvians rolled Norway on Tuesday, winning 4-1. Janis Jaks, Ronalds Kenins and Rihards Marenis all scored for Latvia, while Tobias Lindstrom scored the lone goal for Norway. Latvia was dominant, peppering Norwegian goalie Henrik Haukeland with 38 shots.

The victory left Latvia (nine points) in fifth place, while Norway (six points) finished the group stage in six.