Jadeveon Clowney Not Present at Texans OTAs amid Contract Extension Talks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans walks on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Houston Texans edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains absent from organized team activities, according to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop.

The Texans placed the franchise tag on Clowney in March. Barshop noted the two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension; otherwise he'll play on a one-year tender.

Clowney will earn a little over $15.9 million in 2019 if he doesn't sign an extension. According to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, Clowney doesn't plan a Le'Veon Bell-type holdout in the absence of a new contract; he'd suit up under the franchise tag and return to the negotiating table at a later date.

While acknowledging he's unsure when the three-time Pro Bowler will arrive for the team's offseason training, head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the situation, per NFL Network's James Palmer:

Clowney also missed the Texans' OTAs in 2018, and it didn't impact his performance on the field. The 26-year-old finished with 47 combined tackles and nine sacks. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 46th-best player during the 2018 season.

Houston has two more rounds of OTAs, running from May 28-30 and June 3-4. The team's mandatory minicamp begins June 11, which is seemingly the most logical date for Clowney's return.

