ACC Baseball Tournament 2019: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

The 2019 ACC baseball tournament got underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, with three games scattered throughout the day.

No. 12 Boston College and No. 8 Clemson opened play, with No. 10 Wake Forest and No. 6 Florida State to follow. Eleventh-seeded Notre Dame and seventh-seeded Duke brought the night to a close.

Below is a brief recap from Tuesday's trio of matchups as the tournament unfolded.

Tuesday Results

No. 12 Boston College def. No. 8 Clemson, 7-5(11)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. ET

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday Schedule

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Boston College, 11 a.m. ET

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ET

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

The full tournament schedule and bracket are available on the ACC's official site

Tuesday Recap

Boston College 7, Clemson 5

Boston College scored twice in the top of the 11th to open the ACC tournament with a 7-5 win over Clemson.

Gian Martellini opened the inning with a single to right field. Head coach Mike Gambino brought Lucas Stalman to pinch run for Martellini. Stalman moved to second on a fielder's choice and came around to score when Clemson first baseman Chad Fairey encountered a bad hop on ground ball by Peter Burns.

Dante Baldelli provided an insurance run with a single in between first and second.

Joey Walsh, who entered the game in the bottom of the eighth, set the Tigers down in order to preserve the win.

Boston College opened the bottom of the eighth six outs away from earning a victory. Then Clemson plated three runs to tie the game at five. Kyle Wilkie scored on a Sam Hall single and Michael Green put two runs on the board with a two-out single up the middle.

Eagles second baseman Cody Morissette was the standout offensive performer, going 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI. Walsh was also instrumental in the result. The left-hander didn't allow an earned run and struck out four over the final 3.1 innings.