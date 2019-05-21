Bills TE Tyler Kroft Suffers Broken Foot Injury; Reportedly to Miss 3-4 Months

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 26: Tyler Kroft #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on August 26, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati defeats Buffalo 26-13 in the preseason matchup. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a broken foot during the team's organized team activities Monday that will require surgery. He's expected to have a three- to four-month recovery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, his recovery timeline "puts him right up against the start of the season and raises the possibility of beginning the season on the [physically unable to perform] list."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

