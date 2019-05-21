Bills TE Tyler Kroft Suffers Broken Foot Injury; Reportedly to Miss 3-4 Months

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a broken foot during the team's organized team activities Monday that will require surgery. He's expected to have a three- to four-month recovery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, his recovery timeline "puts him right up against the start of the season and raises the possibility of beginning the season on the [physically unable to perform] list."

