Worst Max Contracts in NBA Free Agency History

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas — Six Years, $111 Million

Apparently out to do the Washington Wizards a solid as they were doing him a spectacular favor, Arenas left $16 million on the table, which just spared him from an official spot on this list.

The fact his pact is still worth mentioning shows just how massive an overpay it was.

At one time on a short list of the Association's most explosive scorers, Arenas inked this pact in July 2008. That date is significant because he basically had the 2007-08 campaign erased by a knee injury. He underwent an operation in April 2007 and again that November, made just 13 regular-season appearances and shut himself down in the playoffs.

And still, the Wizards deemed him worthy of a nine-figure investment.

It predictably blew up in their face almost immediately. His knee was never the same, and the Wizards eventually traded him for the equally overpaid Rashard Lewis. Arenas played just 121 games after he signed the deal, which the Orlando Magic escaped via the amnesty clause less than a year after they acquired him.

John Wall — Four Years, $171 Million

Can a max deal be one of history's worst before it even starts?

Though he inked the supermax in July 2017, Wall's mega millions don't officially reach the ledger until next season. Technically, the five-time All-Star still has a chance to eventually earn his keep.

But it's off to a brutal start.

His stock has been sliding for two straight seasons, both in terms of availability (73 combined appearances) and production (18.7 player efficiency rating, his lowest since 2011-12). But now it's falling faster than a cartoon anvil. His 2018-19 campaign closed in December due to heel surgery. His 2019-20 season might've already been erased after he ruptured his Achilles in February.

If the injuries aren't worrisome enough, his 29th birthday looms in September. While that's not necessarily a problematic age on its own, players with his injury history and reliance on athleticism tend to age in dog years around their 30th.

While it's premature to put Wall on the list now, too many warning signs keep us from omitting it entirely.

Andrew Wiggins — Five Years, $148 Million

Like with Wall, the one thing sparing Wiggins is time.

He signed the deal in October 2017, and it just kicked in last season. Given his status as a 24-year-old former No. 1 pick, it seems awfully early to abandon hope.

At the same time, he's played five seasons and finished all of them below replacement level. His 14.5 career PER says he's a hair below the league average.

His physical tools should translate into elite defense. This past season, he landed 450th out of 514 players in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN. Since entering the NBA, he has the third-worst rebounding rate among qualified players 6'8" or taller, and his career assist rate is seventh-worst for all non-centers in league history with a 25-plus usage percentage (minimum 5,000 minutes).

He has basically established himself as an inside-the-arc volume scorer who contributes little else. In what world will that ever be worth anywhere near the money he's making?

He has four seasons to change the narrative, and maybe his natural gifts can help him do so. Based on everything we've seen so far, though, this is one of the worst max-money investments any team has made.