NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections and Predictions for Fringe Prospects

The Golden State Warriors finished off the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, meaning just three teams remain in contention for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. The other 27 teams turn their focus to the offseason and the 2019 NBA draft.

Unfortunately for many of those teams, this appears to be a top-heavy draft. After guys like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, there don't appear to be any surefire superstars in the bunch. This doesn't mean, however, that team picking outside of the top five can't land quality players.

There are several draft prospects who may not be face-of-the-franchise material but who can be strong early contributors. Some will even be found late in the draft.

Here, we'll examine fringe first-round prospects who have the potential to be legitimate draft steals. We'll also examine an updated Round 1 mock based on factors like player upside and team fit.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke



6. Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky



9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia



11. Minnesota Timberwolves: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia



12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France



17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

20. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington



25. Portland Trail Blazers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

28. Golden State Warriors: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State



29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont



30. Milwaukee Bucks: Admiral Schofield, PF, Tennessee



Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort isn't a high-volume scorer or a tremendous shooter. He shot 40.5 percent from the field in 2018 and averaged a good-not-great 16.1 points per game. Whichever team drafts Dort won't do so for his scoring prowess, though, it will do so because of his physical nature and high-motor approach to the game.

"His shooting stroke remains a major question mark in terms of his long-term, NBA projection but his motor, powerful physical profile, explosiveness, aggressive slashing and two-way potential certainly caught the eye of NBA scouts," Mike Schmitz of DraftExpress wrote.

Dort is an aggressive player on both ends of the court. He's a relentless defender with enough strength to power his way into the paint on the other side.

Based on the teams that have shown interest in Dort, it seems that he'll be a late-first- or early-second-round selection.

A team might be able to snag him at the top of the second round, but it wouldn't be a shock to see Dort go in Round 1. He's a guy who can come off the bench as a rookie and be an asset in defensive situations. He isn't likely to be a star, but he can really help a team in need of depth.

Admiral Schofield, PF, Tennessee

Though he didn't average many more points than Dort (16.5 vs. 16.1), Tennessee's Admiral Schofield is going to be more intriguing to certain teams. He's a far better shooter—he shot 47.4 percent from the field—and can score from both long range and around the rim.

Schofield has a stout, NBA-ready 6'4" frame. He looks like he could play linebacker, something his older brother O'Brien Schofield did while winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. While some prospects need time to grow into an NBA body, Schofield is ready to play right away.

As a four-year college player, Schofield has the experience and maturity to be an integral piece of a team's rotation. He may begin his career as a shooter off the bench, but he has the potential to develop into an NBA starter sooner than later.

Schofield also has a warm and inviting personality.

While Schofield's personality won't necessarily help win basketball games, it should quickly endear him to fans and to teammates. Schofield will be a solid addition both on and off the court for virtually any franchise.

Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Purdue's Carsen Edwards is not an unknown. He was one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball this past season—he averaged 24.3 points per game—and was one of the hottest stories of the NCAA tournament. He scored at least 25 points in every tournament game, topped 40 points twice and hit a ridiculous 28 three-pointers.

Yet, Edwards is still just a fringe first-rounder because of his size. He's an undersized player for the NBA at just 6'1" and a lean 199 pounds.

Still, Edwards believes he has the skill set to be a productive scorer at the NBA level.

"[The NBA] being so up-and-down, fast-paced, high-tempo, short shot clock, along with pick-and-rolls and being a guard-oriented league," Edwards said, per Nathan Baird of the Lafayette Journal & Courier. "I feel comfortable with that."

Edwards does have a legitimate chance of going in the first round, and he should be able to help a team's offensive output from Day 1.