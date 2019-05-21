Packers Trade Rumors: Safety Josh Jones Skipping OTAs in Hopes of a Move

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones is skipping organized team activities as he seeks a trade, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky noted Jones believes it would "be best for both parties if they parted ways."

