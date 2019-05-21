Packers Trade Rumors: Safety Josh Jones Skipping OTAs in Hopes of a Move

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones is skipping organized team activities as he seeks a trade, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky noted Jones believes it would "be best for both parties if they parted ways."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

