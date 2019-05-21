Report: Bills, Jerry Hughes Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $23M

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and defensive end Jerry Hughes reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $23 million and includes $19.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 30-year-old Hughes has spent the past six seasons in Buffalo, and he was set to become a free agent after the 2019 campaign.

Hughes is coming off another strong season, which saw him register 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and a team-leading seven sacks.

Buffalo acquired Hughes from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade that sent journeyman linebacker Kelvin Sheppard to Indy in 2013. The deal came after Hughes struggled to live up to his billing as the No. 31 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

The move to Buffalo seemed to work for him, as he recorded 10 sacks in each of his first two seasons with the Bills.

Although his sack totals haven't reached those heights in the four years since, he has been Buffalo's best, most consistent pass-rusher by a wide margin.

Former Bills center Eric Wood is among those who believe the Bills made a smart decision by locking in Hughes for two more years:

WKBW's Joe Buscaglia also praised the move:

Before Hughes' re-signing, there was a great deal of uncertainty regarding Buffalo's defensive end rotation. After the team declined the fifth-year option in his contract, Shaq Lawson is set to become a free agent next offseason.

Another key pass-rusher, veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, can leave in free agency after 2019.

By re-signing Hughes, Buffalo has kept a player who ranks seventh in team history with 42 sacks. If he can muster at least seven sacks in 2019, he will move up to fifth on that list by the end of the season.