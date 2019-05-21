Formula One Legend Niki Lauda Dies at Age 70

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

Mercedes Racing CEO Niki Lauda looks on at the paddock prior to the Formula One Austria Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, on July 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / APA / ERWIN SCHERIAU / Austria OUT (Photo credit should read ERWIN SCHERIAU/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died aged 70.

Per the Austria Press Agency (h/t Giles Richards of The Guardian), a statement released by Lauda's family read: "With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday."

                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Steph, Dray Buy Dubs Time to Get Whole Before Finals

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Steph, Dray Buy Dubs Time to Get Whole Before Finals

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Advance to 5th Straight Finals

    Steph: 37 pts, 12 rebs, 11 asts Draymond: 18 pts, 14 rebs, 11 asts Dame: 28 pts, 12 asts

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Warriors Advance to 5th Straight Finals

    Steph: 37 pts, 12 rebs, 11 asts Draymond: 18 pts, 14 rebs, 11 asts Dame: 28 pts, 12 asts

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Worst Team Blew Its World Series Shot

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB's Worst Team Blew Its World Series Shot

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report