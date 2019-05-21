Formula One Legend Niki Lauda Dies at Age 70

Formula One Legend Niki Lauda Dies at Age 70May 21, 2019
AFP Contributor/Getty Images
Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died aged 70.
Per the Austria Press Agency (h/t Giles Richards of The Guardian), a statement released by Lauda's family read: "With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday."
