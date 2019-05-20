Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Fined After Pleading No-Contest to Traffic Charge

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette pleaded no-contest to driving without a valid license Monday, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

He was originally arrested in April and also charged with speeding and improper window tint, but those charges were dropped.

Fournette was ordered to pay a $303 fine by July 1.

