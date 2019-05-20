Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper Contract Extension Talks 'Going Nowhere'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is heading into the final year of his current contract, but getting a new deal with his team could be difficult.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, talks between the two sides "remain at a stalemate, stuck in neutral and going nowhere."

Cooper will make $13.9 million in 2019—the fifth year of his rookie deal, per Spotrac.

The 24-year-old joined the Cowboys before the midseason trade deadline in 2018 and was a huge boost to his new team's offense. The receiver totaled 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games with Dallas, completely transforming a stagnant passing attack in the process.

His 80.6 yards per game were nearly double the 46.7 earned during his six weeks with the Oakland Raiders. The effort also led to his third Pro Bowl selection in four NFL seasons.

Given his production and impact on the team—not to mention the cost of a first-round pick in the trade to acquire him—the Cowboys' desire to re-sign Cooper should be understandable.

However, Hill previously reported the receiver's demands are "shockingly high."

The problem is only exacerbated by the fact Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are also seeking new deals at the same time. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is hoping they can agree on a discount.

"If we can talk them into not maxing out—doing well, but not maxed—then that allows us to have other good football players around them," Jones said earlier this month, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Unfortunately for Dallas, it seems Cooper is standing by his demands as he approaches free agency.