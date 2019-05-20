Video: Watch Tyson Fury Tell Deontay Wilder He 'Can Suck My Nuts'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tyson Fury wants a rematch with Deontay Wilder and will apparently be very aggressive to try to get it.

When asked if he had a message for his rival, Fury told TMZ Sports that Wilder can "suck my nuts."

Wilder is coming off an impressive victory over Dominic Breazeale where he earned a huge knockout win in the first round:

Fury couldn't help but be impressed by the performance from Saturday.

"Great knockout. Highlight reel," the British star said. "Fantastic. Well done."

On the other hand, the rest of his evaluation contained quite a bit of trash talk.

"Heavyweight boxing is not just about knocking someone out," Fury added, "because when you can't land the punches, as we saw when Deontay Wilder fought the Gipsy King, you lose."

Wilder and Fury battled last December in a highly anticipated bout featuring two undefeated fighters. It ended in a split decision draw, which only raised more interest in a possible rematch.

Fury planted the seeds for a rematch on the Ariel Helwani Show Monday as well:

The 30-year-old is set to take on Tom Schwarz in June, but there will be a lot more hype for a rematch against Wilder.