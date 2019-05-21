Allan Houston, Doug Christie to Play in BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

BET unveiled Tuesday the full roster for the 2019 BET Experience at L.A. Live Celebrity 3-on-3 Basketball Game, a lineup that includes former NBA veterans Allan Houston and Doug Christie.

The event will get underway June 22 in Los Angeles at L.A. Live. Here's a look at the stars taking part in the tournament:

Lil Rel Howery

The Game

YFN Lucci

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Tank

Miles Brown

Trevor Jackson

YBN Cordae

Rapsody

Eric Bellinger

Sammie

Franklin "Frank Nitty" Session

Tequan Richmond

Leland B. Martin

Jackie Long

Allan Houston

Doug Christie

The participants will be broken up into four teams, with BET, PUMA FISLL and EMPIRE serving as the individual representatives for each side.

The teams will also represent a charity of their choice. The winning squad receives $50,000 to be donated to their specified charity. The non-profits include Moms of Black Boys United (MOBB) and The FISLL Project.

Houston last played in the NBA in 2005, spending 12 years in the league with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Nine of those seasons came in New York. Houston second in Knicks history in three-pointers (921) and fourth in points (11,165).

Christie split his 15-year NBA career over seven different franchises. His most memorable run came with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2001-02 when the Kings reached the Western Conference Finals.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the BET Experience Celebrity 3-on-3 Basketball Game can do so by downloading the BET Experience 2019 App. BET Experience tickets are also available at L.A. Live.