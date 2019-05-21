Allan Houston, Doug Christie to Play in BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Doug Christie, Lecrae, and Larry 'Bone Collector' Williams huddle at the Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the 2018 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

BET unveiled Tuesday the full roster for the 2019 BET Experience at L.A. Live Celebrity 3-on-3 Basketball Game, a lineup that includes former NBA veterans Allan Houston and Doug Christie.

The event will get underway June 22 in Los Angeles at L.A. Live. Here's a look at the stars taking part in the tournament:

        

  • Lil Rel Howery
  • The Game
  • YFN Lucci
  • A Boogie wit da Hoodie
  • Tank
  • Miles Brown
  • Trevor Jackson
  • YBN Cordae
  • Rapsody
  • Eric Bellinger
  • Sammie
  • Franklin "Frank Nitty" Session
  • Tequan Richmond
  • Leland B. Martin
  • Jackie Long
  • Allan Houston
  • Doug Christie

       

The participants will be broken up into four teams, with BET, PUMA FISLL and EMPIRE serving as the individual representatives for each side.

The teams will also represent a charity of their choice. The winning squad receives $50,000 to be donated to their specified charity. The non-profits include Moms of Black Boys United (MOBB) and The FISLL Project.

Houston last played in the NBA in 2005, spending 12 years in the league with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Nine of those seasons came in New York. Houston second in Knicks history in three-pointers (921) and fourth in points (11,165).

Christie split his 15-year NBA career over seven different franchises. His most memorable run came with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2001-02 when the Kings reached the Western Conference Finals.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the BET Experience Celebrity 3-on-3 Basketball Game can do so by downloading the BET Experience 2019 App. BET Experience tickets are also available at L.A. Live.

