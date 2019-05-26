Each NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon

0 of 32

Ben Margot/Associated Press

In the offseason, NFL teams have one objective: infuse the roster with dynamic talent through free agency and the draft.

Front-office executives seek playmakers who can become matchup nightmares in the passing game, versatile running backs and defenders capable of disrupting offenses with penetration and ball-hawking tendencies.

Typically, first-round selections and high-priced free-agent additions are marquee pickups. At times, an under-the-radar acquisition garners buzz during the offseason program and carries that momentum into the regular season.

Last year, new faces made immediate impacts on their teams and should continue to do so for years.

Running back Saquon Barkley became the focal point in the New York Giants offense. Tailback Phillip Lindsay went undrafted but led the Denver Broncos in yards from scrimmage (1,278). Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul elevated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush, which ranked last in sacks in 2017.

We'll highlight the most dangerous asset to join each team in the offseason. The selections feature players who have versatile skill sets or display top-notch abilities in a specific area of their games.