Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Taking 2019 NFL Season off to 'Get My World in Order'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On the heels of Telvin Smith skipping voluntary workouts last month, the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker has announced he's taking a year off.

Smith announced his decision to sit out the 2019 season on Instagram, citing a need to "get my world in order" (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter):

There has been speculation about Smith's future with the Jaguars following his absence from the team's voluntary workouts.

Per Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars had an evident "frustration level" with Smith due to his absence.

Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on April 22 he hasn't been able to get in contact with Smith, saying at the time "he's probably busy."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that same day opposing teams were monitoring Smith's situation in Jacksonville in case he became available in trade talks.

Smith responded earlier this week during a chat on Instagram live: "I'm never leaving Duval; it's Duval til we die. You understand me? Y'all seen trade rumors and stuff. Y'all seen me go anywhere? Exactly. Y'all seen the rumors go somewhere, but y'all ain't seen me go nowhere cause I ain't going nowhere. You understand me?"

The Jaguars gave Smith a four-year contract extension in October 2017 that runs through the 2021 season. The 2017 Pro Bowler led the team and set a career high last year with 134 combined tackles.