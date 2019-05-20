Illinois DE Bobby Roundtree Suffers 'Severe' Spinal Injury in Swimming Accident

May 20, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, IL - SEPTEMBER 01: Bobby Roundtree #97 of the Illinois Fighting Illini is seen during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Illinois junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree underwent surgery Sunday after suffering a "severe spinal injury" during a swimming accident Saturday, according to the school.

"Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete," head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. "He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

