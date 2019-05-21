College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2019

0 of 9

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The offseason is perhaps most accurately called expectation-setting season. Throughout the spring and summer months, college football fans and analysts try to identify breakout stars, underrated freshmen and other encouraging contributors.

But sometimes, that causes us to overlook those who have faltered.

Last year, many seemingly proven players struggled to match their previous production. Maybe it was a bad year, a breakout player taking a spot―hello, Trevor Lawrence―an injury or a disciplinary issue. Whatever the reason, they simply did not perform well.

The 2019 campaign brings an opportunity for once-heralded players to be key contributors for their teams again.