Look: Chris Jericho Appears to Troll WWE on Twitter After Brock Lesnar Wins MITB

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Chris Jericho is taking aim at his former employer.

Jericho trolled the WWE following Sunday night's Monday in the Bank pay-per-view, "congratulating" Brock Lesnar on his win in the men's ladder match:

The funniest thing about this troll may be the part where Jericho spelled out exactly what happened. Yes, Lesnar won the men's Money in the Bank despite not being entered into the match in what can only be described as one of the most...surprising booking decisions of the year.

Before Lesnar's entry, the men who were actually in the match—Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ali, Finn Balor, Andrade and Randy Orton—put together perhaps the greatest Money in the Bank match in the event's history. It was a nonstop, action-filled spotfest with some of the craziest moments we've seen in recent PG WWE history.

Then Brock Lesnar came, took advantage of all the carnage and stole the briefcase.

The decision incensed a large chunk of the WWE audience, most of whom felt one of the men actually in the match deserved to win the match.

Lesnar with the briefcase was also seen as a desperate decision from Vince McMahon and the creative team, who are grasping at straws to try to improve sinking ratings. First, there was the confusing wild-card rule that has done nothing to help things and seemingly changes every week. Now, WWE has thrown a pile of cash at Lesnar to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase somewhere offscreen at a ranch.

The booking works in some ways because you're never sure when Lesnar is going to show up because he hardly shows up. But given the reaction of the fans, most seem to side with Jericho on this one.