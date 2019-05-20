Brooks Koepka Calls Out Brandel Chamblee After 2019 PGA Championship Win

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka may have used some extra motivation during his PGA Championship victory at Bethpage Black.

"Telling me I wasn't tough," Koepka told reporters after Sunday's win when asked what's the most he's felt slighted as a golfer. "That pissed me off. That really pissed me off."

Koepka was asked who suggested he wasn't tough and responded, "I think we all know."

Golfweek's Geoff Shackelford noted the comments were directed at Brandel Chamblee after the Golf Channel analyst suggested Koepka wasn't tough enough to compete with the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. Chamblee also criticized the four-time major winner for losing weight for a photo shoot.

Koepka's comments come after he posted a picture of the commentator with a clown nose earlier this month:

For his part, Chamblee attempted to provide some clarification on the ordeal:

Koepka was tough enough to prevail with a wire-to-wire win at the PGA Championship, and he was challenged after a dominant start made it seem as if he would cruise to a straightforward victory.

He shot a seven-under 63 in the first round, five-under 65 in the second round and even-par 70 in the third round to build a commanding seven-stroke lead before he nearly collapsed with a four-over 74 on Sunday. Much of the damage came during a stretch of four straight bogeys on the back nine, which allowed Johnson to pull within a single stroke.

However, Johnson bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 and gave Koepka critical breathing room before the eventual victor scrambled for a par after a poor drive on the final hole to clinch the two-stroke win.