Video: Watch Drake Yell Towards Giannis During Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake usually goes into the booth when he wants to reference an NBA star by name.

However, the Grammy Award winner spoke directly to Giannis Antetokounmpo while sitting courtside during Sunday night's Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 between his Toronto Raptors and Giannis' Milwaukee Bucks.

The 32-year-old Toronto native was very animated while yelling toward the 24-year-old NBA Most Valuable Player finalist, but Giannis didn't even look in the rapper's direction.

Drake is officially titled the Raptors' global ambassador, but he's more known for cursing teams whose gear he wears. Perhaps he should just wear an Antetokounmpo jersey.

While Giannis ignored Drake's heckling, the Bucks tweeted shade to the rapper earlier in the game:

Drake will surely be in Scotiabank Arena again at Tuesday's Game 4.