Video: Watch Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims Celebrate 2019 PGA Championship Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Post-victory celebrations are far better than good-luck kisses anyway.

After appearing to deny girlfriend Jena Sims of a kiss prior to Sunday's final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course, Brooks Koepka embraced his girlfriend following his major championship triumph:

It seemed as if the celebration was the inevitable conclusion to the year's second major after Koepka shot a blistering seven-under 63 in Thursday's first round and built a seven-stroke lead heading into Sunday's action. However, there was some unexpected stress thanks to four straight bogeys on Nos. 11-14.

Dustin Johnson closed to within one stroke as Koepka struggled to clinch what should have been a straightforward win but tallied bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 to cut his comeback effort short.

Koepka still didn't make it easy on himself with a bogey on No. 17 and a poor drive on the final hole, but he saved par on No. 18 to secure the two-stroke win.

Perhaps if he accepted his good-luck kiss from Sims before the round, there would have been far less drama:

All's well that ends well, and Koepka added the PGA Championship to a resume that already includes victories at the 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA Championship and 2017 U.S. Open. He has four major trophies in a short span and is only getting better with more experience at 29 years old.

This likely won't be his final celebration at a major.

Related

    Koepka Wins PGA Championship for 2nd-Straight Year 🏆

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Wins PGA Championship for 2nd-Straight Year 🏆

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    PGA Championship Leaderboard

    Can anybody catch Koepka?

    Golf logo
    Golf

    PGA Championship Leaderboard

    Can anybody catch Koepka?

    Pga
    via Pga

    Rory McIlroy Shoots 1-Under 69 in Final Round at PGA Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory McIlroy Shoots 1-Under 69 in Final Round at PGA Championship

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Spieth Struggles to 1-Over 71 in Final Round of PGA Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Spieth Struggles to 1-Over 71 in Final Round of PGA Championship

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report