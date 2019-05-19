Video: Watch Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims Celebrate 2019 PGA Championship Win

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Post-victory celebrations are far better than good-luck kisses anyway.

After appearing to deny girlfriend Jena Sims of a kiss prior to Sunday's final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course, Brooks Koepka embraced his girlfriend following his major championship triumph:

It seemed as if the celebration was the inevitable conclusion to the year's second major after Koepka shot a blistering seven-under 63 in Thursday's first round and built a seven-stroke lead heading into Sunday's action. However, there was some unexpected stress thanks to four straight bogeys on Nos. 11-14.

Dustin Johnson closed to within one stroke as Koepka struggled to clinch what should have been a straightforward win but tallied bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 to cut his comeback effort short.

Koepka still didn't make it easy on himself with a bogey on No. 17 and a poor drive on the final hole, but he saved par on No. 18 to secure the two-stroke win.

Perhaps if he accepted his good-luck kiss from Sims before the round, there would have been far less drama:

All's well that ends well, and Koepka added the PGA Championship to a resume that already includes victories at the 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA Championship and 2017 U.S. Open. He has four major trophies in a short span and is only getting better with more experience at 29 years old.

This likely won't be his final celebration at a major.