Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2019: Simon Pagenaud Wins Pole Position for Race

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Simon Pagenaud will be staring at nothing but open track at the start of next Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Pagenaud captured the pole position for the 103rd edition of the famous race during Sunday's qualifying with a four-lap average of 229.992 mph. He finished just ahead of Ed Carpenter (229.889 mph) and Spencer Pigot (229.826 mph), who will join him on the three-car Row 1.

Here is a look at the first three rows following Sunday's session that was delayed for poor weather:

Simon Pagenaud, first place and Row 1

Ed Carpenter, second place and Row 1

Spencer Pigot, third place and Row 1

Ed Jones, fourth place and Row 2

Colton Herta, fifth place and Row 2

Will Power, sixth place and Row 2

Sebastien Bourdais, seventh place and Row 3

Josef Newgarden, eighth place and Row 3

Alexander Rossi, ninth place and Row 3

This was another notable performance from Pagenaud in May after he won his third career IndyCar Grand Prix earlier this month.

As Tadd Haislop of Sporting News explained, the 2019 Indy 500 qualifying was broken into two days with 36 racers vying for the 33-car field.

Saturday's session determined cars 10-30, while Sunday decided cars 31-33 and one through nine in two separate sessions. The full qualifying grid results with rows of three can be found on the event's official website.

Among Saturday's notable results, Helio Castroneves finished on Row 4 in 12th place and Pippa Mann finished on Row 10 in 30th place. Castroneves is a three-time race winner and royalty at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Mann's qualification came with some drama.

"The weather changed, the track got so much faster and by the time we realized, we were too far back in line," Mann said, per Robert General of the Indianapolis Star. "[There was] a lot of anxiety, a lot of helplessness, and I'm incredibly grateful this worked out the way it did. ... I'll sleep without waking up in a cold sweat and tomorrow, I'll be able to breathe."

Mann took a single run during Saturday's qualifications and believed her 227.244 mph would hold up throughout the course of the day. When she found herself on the bubble, it was too late to get back in line to re-qualify.

Fortunately for her and her team, she survived the qualification after being eliminated on Bump Day last year.

She, Castroneves and the rest of the field will be starting from behind Pagenaud after he captured the pole position for next Sunday's storied race.