Video: Lucas Bjerregaard Drills Hole-in-1 in Final Round of PGA Championship

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

You never forget your first.

It will take a miracle for Brooks Koepka to finish the PGA Championship as anything other than No. 1, but Lucas Bjerregaard performed a miracle by nailing a hole-in-one on the 17th hole Sunday at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Bjerregaard is competing in the 2019 PGA Championship for the first time this weekend, and he made sure it was memorable despite finishing the tournament tied for 18th at three over.

Overall, Bjerregaard had posted a two-over score through the previous three rounds at the 17th hole, according to the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports), which also noted that this was the 42nd hole-in-one at the PGA Championship since 1970.