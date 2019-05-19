Video: Brooks Koepka Appears to Deny GF Jena Sims' Kiss at 2019 PGA Championship

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka obviously enjoys the PGA Championship, entering Sunday with a seven-stroke lead over the field on his way to a presumed second straight victory in the event.

PDA? Not so much.

The PGA Championship's Twitter feed captured an amusing moment before the final round when Koepka not once—but twice—appeared to deny public displays of affection from girlfriend Jena Sims:



In a word: yikes.

It's unclear if Koepka sees Sims on her first attempt, but the second appears clear as day. She touches his back, leans in for the kiss and quickly pivots her head in the opposite direction when denied.

It was perhaps the most relatable middle school moment in PGA Championship history. If we're being body-language experts—which, since we are covering this story, we most certainly are—odds are Koepka will hear about it when his round ends. The look away is a classic "you just messed up" move.

To be fair, perhaps Brooks is superstitious: Can't have your lips out before the round if you don't want to lip out during the round is what I always say.

With the PGA Championship on the line, it's hard to blame him for his laser focus.