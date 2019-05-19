Mets Fans Slam Robinson Cano on Twitter After Star Doesn't Hustle to 1B Again

Mets Fans Slam Robinson Cano on Twitter After Star Doesn't Hustle to 1B AgainMay 19, 2019
Rick Ross might be hustling every day, but Robinson Cano sure isn't.
The New York Mets second baseman caught major flak online after once again failing to sprint down the line after a slow dribbler near home plate on Sunday. Cano didn't fully hustle on a double-play ball during Saturday's game, either, and the reaction to the two lackadaisical efforts was swift and pointed:
#mets #lgm Robinson Cano busting down the line to first base #cano https://t.co/fhL18ShayK
#Mets #LGM #NYMvsMIA Robinson Cano blazing down to 1st base. https://t.co/YzR3aFVnE3
Robinson Cano busting it down to first base #LGM https://t.co/mZBDdmTVXv
@jumpingthesmark @NYPost_Mets Remember when you defended Cano running all of the time? https://t.co/6C1LTNnm1Y
@NjTank99 Frank you do know the cano hustle thing has been an issue his whole career. If girardis hardo attitude couldn’t get him to run I don’t think any Mets manager change will either. Blame Brodie for signing him no Mickey for trying to manage the talent he’s given https://t.co/QgS5AJGb5c
@RothenbergESPN @DonLagreca After the other night, Cano didn’t just do it...again, did he? https://t.co/9XdtWvsZH9
You’ll notice the Cano bobble head doesn’t run either....... https://t.co/FWSyom5DJn
Cano claimed after Saturday's game that the scoreboard displayed the wrong number of outs.
"It's not my mistake," he said, per Tim Healey of Newsday. "There were two outs on the board. That's why I didn't run it out."
After Sunday, it doesn't seem like Mets fans are terribly interested in giving Cano the benefit of the doubt.
