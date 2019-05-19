Mets Fans Slam Robinson Cano on Twitter After Star Doesn't Hustle to 1B Again

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Rick Ross might be hustling every day, but Robinson Cano sure isn't.

The New York Mets second baseman caught major flak online after once again failing to sprint down the line after a slow dribbler near home plate on Sunday. Cano didn't fully hustle on a double-play ball during Saturday's game, either, and the reaction to the two lackadaisical efforts was swift and pointed:

Cano claimed after Saturday's game that the scoreboard displayed the wrong number of outs.

"It's not my mistake," he said, per Tim Healey of Newsday. "There were two outs on the board. That's why I didn't run it out."

After Sunday, it doesn't seem like Mets fans are terribly interested in giving Cano the benefit of the doubt.