Rory McIlroy Shoots 1-Under 69 in Final Round of 2019 PGA Championship

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy is officially 0-for-2 in major championships this year.

McIlroy carded a one-under 69 in Sunday's final round of the 2019 PGA Championship, going into the clubhouse in a tie for 13th place and 13 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.

With Koepka lapping the field at Bethpage Black, it would have taken a miracle for McIlroy to mount a comeback. He would have likely needed a course-record performance of his own while also getting Koepka to have a historic collapse.

As it stands, McIlroy instead played out the string in a quiet round that saw him improve his distance on drives and putting but still struggle with accuracy. McIlroy averaged 346.9 yards off the tee in the final round, 29.5 yards ahead of his tournament average, and gained 3.4 strokes on the short surface. He nevertheless missed more than half his fairways and half of greens in regulation.

The inaccuracies left McIlroy consistently scrambling to save par throughout the round. He carded only three birdies against two bogeys but did not leave himself with many makable putts along the way.

The Bethpage Black course has frustrated seemingly everyone but Koepka, who used scores of 63 and 65 in the first two rounds to create a gulf between himself and the field.

McIlroy shot three over in the first two rounds to take himself out of contention and never really hit a hot streak over the weekend. He steadied his game and avoided enough mistakes to still wind up with a solid finish; it was just never enough to strike any fear into the field.

McIlroy took advantage of the course's two par fives, scoring birdies on Nos. 4 and 13. His birdie on the 13th was arguably his most impressive putt of the day, a 24-footer that helped save him from a frustrating approach that put him in the rough. The only other putt as impressive on the round was McIlroy's birdie on No. 17 from almost 22 feet out.

While he has not won a major since his 2014 PGA Tournament triumph, McIlroy has been among the world's most consistent golfers this season. The only tournaments where he has been outside the top 10 during this calendar year have been the two majors.

That level of consistency has to pay off at some point, and McIlroy has to be considered one of the favorites to take home The Open Championship. His only win in that event also came in 2014, during a time it appeared he was taking over the golf world.

A ton has changed since then, but with a game that seems on the cusp of major championship glory, not all is lost for McIlroy after the PGA.