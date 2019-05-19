Hockey World Championship 2019 Results: USA Advances; Russia, Finland Win Sunday

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The United States scored two third-period goals Sunday to defeat Germany and clinch a berth in the knockout rounds at the 2019 IIHF Hockey World Championship in Slovakia.

Russia, Finland and the Czech Republic also picked up victories on Day 10 of the tournament. Those three countries along with Canada, Germany and Switzerland will join Team USA in the quarterfinal bracket. Sweden is the heavy favorite to claim the last spot over the final two days of pool play.

Let's check out he complete set of scores from Sunday. That's followed by a recap of the action.

May 19 Results

Group A: United States 3, Germany 1

Group B: Czech Republic 8, Austria 0

Group A: Finland 3, France 0

Group B: Russia 3, Switzerland 0

United States 3, Germany 1

The Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin scored just over 10 minutes into the third period to break a 1-1 tie and the Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel added an insurance marker six minutes later to secure the U.S.'s fifth straight win since a tournament-opening loss to host nation Slovakia.

Frederik Tiffels had given the Germans a lead midway through the opening period, but James van Riemsdyk (Philadelphia Flyers) tied the contest less than two minutes later.

Over 36 minutes of scoreless hockey followed before Larkin came through in the clutch for Team USA. A loss to Germany would have left one of the pre-tournament favorites on the brink of elimination heading into its pool-play finale against rival Canada.

Instead, the Americans are safely through to the quarterfinals thanks in large part to 24 saves from New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, who played his best game of the event.

Tuesday will see the United States face off with Canada and Germany battling Finland as the four qualified teams from Group A fight for bracket positioning.

Czech Republic 8, Austria 0

Michal Repík scored twice to pace the Czech offense in a rout of Austria. It's the second consecutive 8-0 win for the six-time world champions, who beat Italy by the same score Friday.

Six other players—Radek Faksa (Dallas Stars), Dominik Simon (Pittsburgh Penguins), Michael Frolík (Calgary Flames), Jakub Vrana (Washington Capitals), Jan Kolar and Dominik Kubalík—lit the lamp in a well-rounded effort. Pavel Francouz (Colorado Avalanche) made 16 saves to secure the shutout.

Dominic Zwerger led the Austrians with three shots on goal.

Austria will finish group play Monday against Italy in a clash of 0-6 teams, and the winner will avoid relegation. The Czech Republic takes on Switzerland on Tuesday to close out its journey through Group B.

Finland 3, France 0

Finland maintained its place atop Group A with a win in an unexpectedly close game against France.

The Lions controlled the pace of play throughout, highlighted by their 47-21 advantage in shots, but French netminder Florian Hardy made 44 stops to keep the underdogs within striking distance. It wasn't until Jere Sallinen made it 3-0 with less than eight minutes left the three points felt secure.

Joel Kiviranta and Niko Mikkola also lit the lamp for the Finns.

Finland can secure the top seed from Group A by beating Germany on Tuesday. France must beat Great Britain on Monday in order to avoid relegation.

Russia 3, Switzerland 0

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov, the expected 2019 Hart Trophy winner as the NHL's MVP, scored two goals to take over the tournament lead in points (14) as Russia continues to establish itself as the team to beat in Slovakia.

Artem Anisimov (Chicago Blackhawks) added the other goal for the Russians, while Alexandar Georgiev (New York Rangers) recorded a 31-save shutout.

Lino Martschini posted a game-high seven shots for the Swiss.

Russia can become the only team to make it through pool play undefeated if it beats Sweden on Tuesday. Switzerland and the Czech Republic also play Tuesday in what's basically a bracket-placement game.