Leandro Trossard Talks Genk Future Amid Transfer Rumours

Leandro Trossard sounds like a player ready to leave Genk this summer, potentially welcome news for Arsenal, who have been linked with the prolific winger.

Trossard spoke before Genk faced Standard Liege in their final game of the season in Belgium's First Division A on Sunday. The 24-year-old didn't sound like he sees his future being at Genk beyond this campaign, per Darren Wells of the Sunday Mirror: "Sunday's game against Standard Liege might be my last one in a Genk shirt."

Arsenal are likely to be receptive to those words, with Wells detailing how "the Gunners have been keeping tabs" on Trossard. Wells also described the latter as someone who is "seen as a similar type of player to Danny Welbeck."

Arsenal striker Welbeck is out of contract this summer and will move on following a spell in north London plagued by injuries. Two long-term knee problems required surgery, while the former Manchester United striker was lost for most of this campaign when he injured his right ankle during a 0-0 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League group stage back in November.

Welbeck's ability to play though the middle hasn't exactly been missed with prolific duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line brilliantly. Aubameyang shared the Premier League's Golden Boot award with Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after all three finished on 22 goals.

Aubameyang has added nine goals in other competitions, including eight in Arsenal's run to face Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku on Wednesday, 29 May.

Meanwhile, ex-Lyon star Lacazette has spread 19 goals across all competitions to continue a career defined by consistency in front of the net:

Arsenal are well-stocked in the striker position but have missed Welbeck's pace, athleticism and versatility out wide. He can play on either flank, areas head coach Unai Emery wants to strengthen during this summer's transfer window.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein named a "wide forward" as one of Emery's targets. The Gunners have already been linked with a few, including Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha, according to Football.London's James Benge:

Trossard is an intriguing option after the way he's produced during a title-winning season for Genk. He has helped himself to 22 goals and 11 assists and is thought to be valued at around £20 million, numbers that have caught Emery's attention, per Wells.

Genk may be ready to move on without Trossard, with Voetbal Krant (h/t Inside Futbol) reporting talks have begun with Zulte Waregem regarding wide man Theo Bongonda.

If Trossard is available, he may represent an obvious solution to Emery's problem on the wings. Arsenal must find genuine width for next season to avoid relying on central-leaning schemers Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the flanks.