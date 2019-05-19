United States Earns 3-1 Win vs. Germany at 2019 Hockey World Championships

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The United States earned a crucial 3-1 win over Germany during Sunday play at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships behind third-period goals from Dylan Larkin and Jack Eichel.

Frederik Tiffels scored Germany's lone goal, while James Van Riemsdyk also found the back of the net for the United States.

The victory at least temporarily put the United States atop Group A on 14 points and more importantly clinched its spot in the quarterfinals, as it went five points clear of fifth-place Slovakia with just one game remaining. With a tough matchup against Canada for the Americans on Tuesday, clinching their berth in the knockout phase ahead of time was huge.

Now, the United States will only be jockeying for final position in Group A and a favorable matchup in the quarters.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.