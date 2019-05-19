Bay to Breakers 2019 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Gabriel Geay and Caroline Rotich won the men's and women's races respectfully at San Francisco's legendary Bay to Breakers event on Saturday.

Geay came in with a time of 35:01, while Rotich won at 39:28:

Edwin Mokua, Trent Lusignan, Henry Mulenga and Samson Gebreyohannes rounded out the top five for the men, while Ivy Kibet, Jane Kibii, Kaylee Flanagan and Pasca Myers finished below Rotich in the top five among the women.

It's been a good month for Geay, who also won the Lilac Bloomsday Run on May 5 in Spokane, Washington.

But as always, the stars of the show were the various costumed runners and spectators lining the course, even on a rainy day San Francisco, alongside some old traditions at the race:

The forecast called for rain on Sunday morning, though the clouds mostly parted by the beginning of the event. Regardless, participants didn't seem deterred.

"We figured we might have the best story to tell if it rains," Jim Snell, who ran with his 15-year-old son Jimmy, told Gwendolyn Wu of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It's just a seven-mile party," Jimmy Snell added.

Part race, part spectacle, Bay to Breakers remains a staple of San Francisco culture and one of the more colorful long-distance running events in the country.

"This is one of those hashtag-only-in-San-Francisco moments," 43-year-old Garrett Hill told Wu.